KINGSPORT - formerly of Pennington Gap, VA Ronnie Lynn Robbins, 73, of Kingsport, TN, entered into rest on Friday, December 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Ronnie was a veteran of the US Army and served as a munitions expert. He was awarded a Combat Infantryman Badge, was a Sharpshooter, and was awarded a Purple Heart as a result of injuries received during combat; in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University, and he retired from Lee County Public Schools as an educator and coach. He taught at both, Pennington Elementary and Pennington Middle School. He coached at Pennington High School and Lee High School. Ronnie loved his family, and had a passion for golfing with his friends. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, of Jonesville, VA. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Snowie (Moore) Robbins; sisters; Norma Lee Robbins, Brenda Joyce Robbins, and Thelma Jean Miller. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Pamela Blakemore Robbins, of the home; son, Ryan Robbins and wife Dresdan of Kingsport, TN; Daughters; Kara Robbins of Kingsport, Tn., Shannon Aliabadi and husband Kamran of Kingsport, TN; sister, Pat Williams and husband Warren of Tazewell, TN; grandchildren; Kanon Dewitt, Blake Aliabadi, Knox Morris, Elaine Aliabadi, Clara Robbins, Roni Grace Aliabadi, and Magnolia Robbins; several nieces, nephews, and best friend Ty Harber, of Pennington Gap, VA. Military Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Blakemore Family Cemetery, (River Lawn Dr., Jonesville, VA) with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Parkinson Disease Research, or Wounded Veterans of America. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Ronnie Robbins.