KINGSPORT - Ronnie Lee Lane, 73, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 29, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
He was born April 9, 1948, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Paul and Lora Lane.
Ronnie retired from Brock Services as an insulator following over thirty years of service. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
Ronnie loved to fish.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lane; sister, Patsy Stout.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty-one years, Jenell Lane; son, Kevin Lane and daughter, Kim Martin (Bryan); grandchildren, Austin Johnson, Donevin Lane, Darcy Lane; step-grandson, Bradley Martin; brothers, Randy Lane and Temmie Lane; several nieces, nephews and close cousins; very special friend, Kevin Bennett.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 12:00-12:45 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Greg Street and Pastor Jimmy Hammonds will officiate. The Hammonds Family will provide the music. Ronnie’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Christy, Carrie and Ben of Smoky Mountain Hospice for their loving care of Ronnie.
