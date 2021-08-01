KINGSPORT - Ronnie Lee Lane, 73, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 29, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 12:00-12:45 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Greg Street and Pastor Jimmy Hammonds will officiate. The Hammonds Family will provide the music. Ronnie’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Christy, Carrie and Ben of Smoky Mountain Hospice for their loving care of Ronnie.
