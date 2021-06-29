KINGSPORT - Ronnie K. Phillips, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Gravelly Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will follow with Rev. Terry Bennett and Associate Pastor Morris Baker officiating. Special music will be by Terry Bennett and Amy Bledsoe.
The Military Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Post #275. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the graveside at 9:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Travis Phillips, Troy Phillips, Jeff Lovin, Kenny Young, Michael Young, Paul Young, Jeff Young, Tony Young, and Charles Tipton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gravelly Baptist Church Food Pantry, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Fresenius Kidney Care of Allandale. Ronnie truly loved going and the care he received each time.
