KINGSPORT - Ronnie K. Phillips, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He was born December 8, 1946, in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Goldie Josephine Harris Phillips.
Ronnie was a devoted husband, dad, and papaw. He was a member of Gravelly Baptist Church serving in many roles before his declining health, and a US Army Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War.
Ronnie retired from Eastman Chemical Co in 2002. He enjoyed collecting coins and loved to can. He loved to share his jellies and pickles with others. Most of all, he enjoyed babysitting his grandkids and visiting with friends.
In addition to his mother, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Phillips.
Those left to cherish Ronnie’s memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Ruth Phillips; daughters, Heather Baker (Ryan) and Becky Frye (Joey); grandchildren, Morgan Baker, Kaylynn Baker, Avery Baker, Jaxon Frye, Jett Frye, and Joseph Frye III; brother, Sonnie Phillips (Linda); cousins, Sherrill and Mary Phillips and Bud Phillips; special friend RC Roberts; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Gravelly Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will follow with Rev. Terry Bennett and Associate Pastor Morris Baker officiating. Special music will be by Terry Bennett and Amy Bledsoe.
The Military Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Post #275. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the graveside at 9:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Travis Phillips, Troy Phillips, Jeff Lovin, Kenny Young, Michael Young, Paul Young, Jeff Young, Tony Young, and Charles Tipton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gravelly Baptist Church Food Pantry, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Fresenius Kidney Care of Allandale. Ronnie truly loved going and the care he received each time.
To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
