BIG STONE GAP, VA - Family and friends celebrate the life of Ronnie Edward Swindall, 78, of Big Stone Gap, VA. Ron passed on Monday, May 17, 2021 in Cleveland, OH after a long battle with heart failure. He was born in 1943 to William Edward Swindall (Bill Ed) and Louella Swindall in Jenkins, KY and raised in Pound, VA. Ron attended Pound High School and graduated in 1961.
He married Glenda Hayes in 1963 and remarried Vickie Sturgill in 1974. He received a BS in 1965 and a MS in 1974 from East Tennessee State University.
Ron was a beloved and respected educator who had a reputation for rigor and excellence. He taught at Appalachia and Pound High School before moving to J.J. Kelly where he taught Chemistry and Biology until his retirement in 2003. Ron made a positive and meaningful impact as a colleague, teacher, mentor and coach.
Outside of the classroom, he fostered many life-long relationships through his love for music. He played guitar and sang in several bands throughout the years including: The Shadows, The Wildcats, The Virginians, Spectrum, the Fallen Stars and Law and Disorder.
Ron was also an avid fisherman who frequented Cherokee Lake with his family and friends. Ron loved to be outdoors and was very knowledgeable of the local flora and fauna. He spent much of his free time camping with his family and a tightly-knit group of friends who call themselves the ‘Elephant Clan.’
As a husband, Ron was dutiful and loving. As a father, he held high expectations. He was also present and eager to share experiences and pass along practical, philosophical and spiritual wisdom. Although seen as serious by some, he had a great laugh, especially when he got really tickled. Ron was a man of many talents. He loved to grow and eat tomatoes. He was an early adopter of new technologies and embraced a rapidly changing world.
He was a man of faith and a member of Wise Baptist Church. He used his musical talent and his knowledge of sound engineering as an outlet for his ministry there.
He is survived by Vickie, his wife of 46 years. His daughter, Michelle Sisson, son-in-law Evan Sisson and their two daughters Sophia and Isabella of Chester, VA. His son Nathaniel Edward Swindall and daughter-in-law Amanda Swindall of Greer, SC. His son Reuben Swindall, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Coble and their son Boone Edward Swindall of Hendersonville, NC and many other close friends too numerous to mention.
Ron’s visitation and services will be held at Wise Baptist, in the afternoon/evening of Sunday, July 11, 2021. He will be buried at the MT Swindall Cemetery alongside his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Wise Glenn Smith Memorial Scholarship, Office of Advancement, 1 College Avenue, Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.