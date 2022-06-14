Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost, age 69, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Edd was a member of Friendly View Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was a retiree from Dodge/Rockwell Automotive with 24+ years of service.
He was known for his astounding ability to play music, especially the guitar. He performed with The Redeemed, Cool Water, The McGlothlins, The Over Home Boys and most notably “The Frost Family Band” for 20+ years, and Edd was very proud to have completed 2 USO Tours performing for the US Military Troops. Locally he could be heard every Thursday night at Music Junction in Rogersville where he played with various local musicians. Most of all, Edd was a family man who was proud of his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who love him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Candie Frost; mother of his children, Kathy Frost; parents, James and Bonnie Frost; brothers, Jimmy and Bobby Frost; sisters, Brenda Willis and Faye Trent; and special friends, Teddy Markham, Gene Vance, Johnny Davis and Larry Begley.
He is survived by 2 sons, Ronnie Frost and Dusty Frost (Erin); 4 grandchildren, Tyler Tunnell, Eli Tunnell, Emma Frost and Tyson Frost; brother, Larry Frost (Frances); long-time companion, Judy Mallett; step-daughter, Melissa Mallett; special cousins, Randy and Lloyd Davis; special friends, Hale Vance, Mickey Burton, Avron Trent, Jim Bowman, T.J. Wilder, Taylor Barker, Israel Vance, Terry Joe Harrell and Carl Jones; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and music making friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Friendly View Baptist Church in Rogersville. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. John North officiating and special music provided by The Redeemed Quartet. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Highland Cemetery. All those wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill is serving the Frost family.