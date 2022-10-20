Ronnie Dale Falin Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronnie Dale Falin, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Falin family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you