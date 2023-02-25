TALBOTT - Ronda Renee (Hartsock) Davis, age 65, of Talbott, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Serenity Hospice House surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Kingsport, TN to Ray and Doris (Welch) Hartsock on August 28, 1957. She grew up in Northeast Tennessee with her three brothers, Ricky, Randy, and Robbie. She was a life-long, proud southerner and unwavering Vol for Life. Ronda was a natural redhead and had a lively personality to suit it. She met and married her loving husband, Rodney, in 1989. Their love for each other was endless. Ronda pursued a career in banking and real estate but retired as the Director of the Office on Aging for Jefferson County, and that was the job she was most proud of and dedicated to. She enjoyed working to better her community. However, Ronda's greatest joy and love was her family; her two precious daughters, her beautiful grandchildren, her parents, and extended family. Ronda's favorite flowers were Daisies. Daisies are resilient, they grow almost everywhere, and symbolize simplicity, patience, and purity. Ronda was a beautiful Daisy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Davis; and son, Brad Davis. She is survived by her two daughters, Jerica (Aaron) and Emily (Brandon); parents, Ray and Doris Hartsock; grandchildren, Ocyin, Lexy, Lu, Reese, and Henry; and great-grandson, Indie. The family will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 27th at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery in Talbott for graveside services with Rev. Travis Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Friends of Hospice: Serenity Hospice House. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.