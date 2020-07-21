MCCLURE, VA - Ronald Wayne Owens, age 67, of McClure, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17,2020 after a long illness. Ronald was born on November 1, 1952 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Sullivan Central High School and East Tennessee State University. He was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Mr. Owens retired from Dickenson County Public Schools in 2006. He taught Special Education and physical education for 20 years. In addition to teaching, he was director of Special Olympics, Little League basketball coach and referee, Little League umpire for District 13, high school softball and football coach, and high school umpire. His passion was working with children. Many of his students remember him as “Mr. Ron”. Ronald enjoyed playing golf, traveling, collecting baseball cards, watching football, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lane Owens.
Survivors Include: Daughter: Noelle Owens; Granddaughter: Joplin Owens; Wife: Tangela Owens; Mother: Dorothy Owens of Kingsport, Tennessee; Sister: Kim (Eddie) Sims of Kingsport, Tennessee; Nieces: Jessica (Adam) Stachurski, Tasha (Jason) Groves, and Megan (Steven) Smith.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Mullins Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mullins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Joseph Fuller officiating. Burial will follow in the French Family Cemetery, McClure, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Sims, Shane Mullins, Jason Groves, Steven Smith, and Bryson Smith.
