NICKELSVILLE, VA - Ronald Wayne Dingus, 78, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Wayne was born in Scott County, VA, on May 24, 1944, to the late Wayland and Mable (Lawson) Dingus.
Wayne was a member of the Masonic Fincastle Lodge #33, Dungannon, VA, and Falling Creek Order of the Eastern Star. Wayne was also a former member of the Stuart Masonic Lodge and Nickelsville Lodge.
Wayne worked hard being a Heavy Equipment Operator, Strip Mining, and as a Truck Driver, before retiring from 15 years of service in the Scott County School Systems.
In addition to his parents, his mother-in-law, Rebecca (Lucas) Fletcher, whom she loved like a son; special niece, Becky Marshall; special cousin, Glen Lawson; brothers-in-law, Bobby Marshall, Wayne Fletcher, and Jereial Fletcher preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Beatrice Fletcher Dingus; sister, Joyce “Joy” (Dingus) Marshall; brother, Larry Dingus (Betty); brother-in-law, Billy Carl Fletcher (June); special niece, Michelle (Marshall) Roach (Travis); nephew, Justin Dingus, and wife; niece, Rhonda (Fletcher) Smith (Danny); and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Masonic Services will be conducted by the Fincastle Lodge #33 with Funeral services following at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home. A eulogy provided by Timmy Addington. Music will be provided by David and Debbie Easterling.
Military graveside services will be conducted by the American Legion Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team at 11:00a.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Odell Valley Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery or meet at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m., to follow in procession.
Travis Roach, Frank Taylor, Michael Addington, Zach Addington, Levi Castle, Brady Castle, and Allen Addington will serve as pallbearers. Bob Moore, Clifford Dean, Gladstone Fuller, and all other Masonic Brothers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Dingus family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ronald Wayne Dingus.
