NICKELSVILLE, VA - Ronald Wayne Dingus, 78, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Wayne was born in Scott County, VA, on May 24, 1944, to the late Wayland and Mable (Lawson) Dingus.

