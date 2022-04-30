Ronald Wallace Harris, 74, passed on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born to Phil and Eula Harris on March 09, 1948.
He married Rita Williams in 1969 and they lived together in Rogersville, Tennessee.
Together they raised 3 children: Leigh Anne Harris Kelly (Tracy), Alison Harris Curtice, Adam Harris (Autumn). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Madi Harris (Fernando Garcia), Avery Kelly, Tanner Curtice, Brylea Harris and Zander Harris; and his sister Patricia Helton (Mike) and several nieces and nephews; his special Chinese families Andy and Keko Gao and children; Tony and Tiffany Lin and children; best friends, Bill Clark and Ronnie Mallory.
Ronald graduated from Rogersville High School in 1966 and received a two year degree from the Technical School in Morristown as an Electrician. He then joined the Air Force, became a Staff Sergeant and served his country for 4 years as a Communications Technician during the Vietnam War.
He worked at AGC (the glass plant) for 37 years until he retired in 2010. He was an ordained Deacon at Henard's Chapel and was currently a member of Choptack Baptist Church where he attended faithfully and announced his call to preach just last year. He also was a member of the Overton Masonic Lodge No. 5 through 2017 and had served as master in 2001.
He forever will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hawkins County Cancer Society, P.O. Box 253, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.