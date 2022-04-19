BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald W. Bishop -78, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
Ronald was born on January 19, 1944, in West Palm Beach Florida the son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Lee) Bishop, he was the oldest of seven children "and the handsomest.” He attended Dryden High School where he played football. After high school he began his career at Clinch Haven Farms as a "milk delivery man". He then joined the Rock Dust plant for several more years. At about the age of 45, he started his own professional janitorial cleaning service. His company contracted with several local large organizations, Lonesome Pine Hospital, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Bolt Factory in Duffield, Virginia before his retirement. After retirement he liked to fish and hunt. He was a classic car enthusiast. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two children, Rhonda Leigh Bishop, and Ronald Wayne Bishop Jr. three sisters, Cathy Bishop, Phyllis Bishop, and Janice Bishop.
He is survived by his son, Josh Bishop, two brothers, Stanley Bishop, Elmer Bishop, sister Kim Bishop, and a special cousin Ann Adams.
The family of Ronald Wayne Bishop will receive friends on Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. for a graveside service at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, Virginia. The service will be officiated by Pastor Jimmy Qualls. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to meet at Holding Funeral Home by 1:30 p.m. to travel in procession to the cemetery.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ronald W. Bishop