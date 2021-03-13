KINGSPORT - Ronald Stidham, PhD, 80, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born December 10, 1940, in Stickleyville, VA to the late Cecil and Pauline Robinette Stidham.
Ronald was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and brother. He was known for his “dry” sense of humor.
Ronald enjoyed hiking, making wooden pens and studying Genealogy.
He retired from Appalachian State University as a Political Science professor following sixteen years of service.
Dr. Stidham was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish Ronald’s memory are his children, Ronald Anthony Stidham, Todd Emerson Stidham (Jennifer), Samuel Austin Stidham (Valerie) and Heather Stidham Barr (Daniel); grandchildren, Christian, Caton, Zoe, Emerson and Aaron Stidham; sister, Judy Sanders (Paul); three nieces; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles also survive.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Broad Street United Methodist Church Furniture Ministry, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The care of Ronald Stidham, PhD and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.