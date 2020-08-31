KINGSPORT - Ronald (Ronnie) Byrns, 66 of Kingsport, passed away at home with his family of August 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Delores Byrns; father of Jason Bryns, Jennifer Byrns, Jessica Byrns, and Christine Regulski; and grandfather to Caylob, Dylan, Devin, lilliana, Ayden, Keirsta, and Eli.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Byrns, Sr.; mother, Ida Byrns; sister, Patricia; and brothers, Thomas Jr. (Sonny) and Edward Byrns, Sr.
He is also survived by his sister, Sherry (William) Gibson; and brother, Jack (Carol) Byrns.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Karen Cogdell, Charlie Skeens, and Taylor Patterson for always being there when needed.
Ron was the retired owner/operator of Blue Ridge Custom Construction. He loved the outdoors, working with his hands, music, taking care of his family and grandchildren; and spending mornings with our cat, Ducky.
Ron chose to donate his body to Restore Life. A memorial service will be held on his birthday, September 14, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ, 501 Bellridge Rd from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. A private family burial will also be held at a later date.