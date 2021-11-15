KINGSPORT - Ronald “Ron” Wayne Dunn, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 10, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born on May 24, 1953 in Eugene Oregon to Charles and Delores Dunn.
He is survived by his Son Adam Dunn and wife Kylie, son Joey Dunn and wife Tamara, his grandchildren, Harper, Nolan, Everly, Deacon, and Hayes Dunn, his former wife and lifelong friend Carla Dunn, his sister-in-law Sonya Francisco, brother-in-law and friend Greg DeMotts, his niece Faith DeMotts, his mother-in-law Pat Francisco, his father-in-law Bob Francisco, and his sister Sondra Dunn.
Ron was a successful entrepreneur and salesman in the Tri-Cities. During his career before retiring, he sold cars, hot tubs and pools, houses, invisible dog fences and even Christmas trees, which he particularly enjoyed selling. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t sell.
Ron loved being with his family, especially his “grandbabies”. Ron enjoyed trail riding horses, vacationing at Fripp Island, South Carolina and snow skiing out west. He strongly supported his sons as they went through their scouting years and was a regular volunteer at Camp Davy Crockett.
Ron loved watching sports. He enjoyed the Dobyns-Bennett Indians, the Tennessee Vols, and the Atlanta Braves.
Ron Maintained a tenacious work ethic and a “put others first” attitude, which his family will carry forward now that he is in heaven.