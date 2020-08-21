CHURCH HILL - Ronald “Ron” Gillenwater, 75, of Church Hill died August 20, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was a devoted member of Elim Baptist Church. Ron worked as a barber for many years at Gillenwater’s Barber Shop in Weber City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Rosie Gillenwater; sisters, Annis Yokely, Elizabeth Bellamy; brothers, George, J.C., and Otis Gillenwater.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Anderson Gillenwater; sisters, Cora Gilbert, Juanita Biorck, and Linda Williams; twin brother and best friend who was by his side throughout his sickness; Don Gillenwater and wife Phyllis; brother, Charles Gillenwater; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Kester Bunch officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice, Dr. Richard McNielly who was a special friend of the family, and the Radiation and Oncology Staff at Holston Valley for their loving care.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Gillenwater family.