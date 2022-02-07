Ronald Leo Coven, Sr. 83 passed away at The Blake in Kingsport, TN on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, after a prolonged illness.
The funeral service will take place at 11:00 am at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, with Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. A visitation will follow the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Blake for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Broad Street Methodist Church (100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660) or to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/
This service will be live streamed. Please check Mr. Coven’s obituary on our website prior to service for details.
