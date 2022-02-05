Ronald Leo Coven, Sr., 83 passed away at The Blake in Kingsport, TN on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, after a prolonged illness.
Born in Gainesville, GA on September 30, 1938, he was the son of the late Inus and Russell Coven. He was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
Ron was a graduate of the University of Georgia in 1961. He enjoyed his college days as a Georgia Bulldog cheerleader and continued to support UGA sports throughout his life. After college, Ron entered the oil industry and later owned and operated Cherokee Oil Company, a successful regional oil business and Old Dominion Bandag Inc. in Virginia and Kentucky.
Ron was a loyal volunteer in the Wood Ministry for 14 years at First Broad Street Methodist Church and he leaves behind beloved friends he met in this mission.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ron Coven Jr.
Ron is survived by his wife, Allison Looney Coven; son Martin Coven (Ashley) of Mooresville, NC; daughter, Frances Coven Beaudry (David) of Alpharetta, GA; stepsons, Porter Smith of Kingsport, Preston Smith (Jessica) of Atlanta; granddaughter, Riley Coven of Austin, TX; sister, Elaine Coven Aaron of Athens, GA.
The funeral service will take place at 11:00 am at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, with Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. A visitation will follow the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Blake for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Broad Street Methodist Church (100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660) or to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/
