NICKELSVILLE, VA - Ronald Lee (Ronnie) Noel, 73, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his residence.
Ronnie was born in Jolo, WVA on August 25, 1946 and was the son of the late Orbin Chester and Kate (Sluss) Noel.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired with over 38 years of service with Norfolk Southern, giving him the time to pursue his favorite hobby of fishing.
Ronnie was a loving husband and the most wonderful father.
In addition to his parents, his son, Steven Lee Noel (1994); sister, Jerrie Moore; brother, Gene Noel; and his niece, Sherrie Bower preceded him in death.
Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years, Judy Ann (Hartsock) Noel, Nickelsville, VA; daughter. Amber Noel (Grant) Moore; sister, Lori (Dwayne) Fannon; brother, Dwayne (Cathy) Noel; special friends, James Garrett, Andy and Lucy Finch; his best friend and fishing buddy, Andy Lawson; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Larry Beavers officiating. Karen Henson Mann, Mike Lawson, and Ronnie Mann will provide the music.
Military Graveside services will be conducted by the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team at 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Temple Hill for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Noel family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ronald Lee (Ronnie) Noel.