NICKELSVILLE, VA - Ronald Lee (Ronnie) Noel, 73, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Larry Beavers officiating. Karen Henson Mann, Mike Lawson, and Ronnie Mann will provide the music.
Military Graveside services will be conducted by the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team at 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Temple Hill for the graveside service.
