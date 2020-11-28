KNOXVILLE - Ronald Lee Moorehouse (Ronnie), age 68 of Knoxville, TN formerly of Kingsport, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith and a retired construction manager. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Delores Moorehouse; sisters, Wilma and Judy of Kingsport, TN and brother, Arthur of Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.