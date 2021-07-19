CHURCH HILL – Ronald Lee Glymp, Sr., went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, July 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held at 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Johnson and Pastor Wayne Begley officiating.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and the VA Medical Center for the loving care they provided to Ronald.
To leave an online message for the Glymp family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Glymp family.