CHURCH HILL – Ronald Lee Glymp, Sr., went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, July 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Ronald was born on February 5, 1951, in Kingsport, TN to William Forrest and Margaret Lucille Glymp. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. After serving in the military, Ronald worked as a construction worker until he retired. He was a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who only believed in two seasons, hunting and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gladys Glymp; daughters, Elizabeth Pitts (Jeremy), Haley Knapp (Patrick); son, Ronnie Lee Glymp, Jr. (Kelly); 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Wanda “Toot” Griffith and Joe Glymp; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Johnson and Pastor Wayne Begley officiating.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and the VA Medical Center for the loving care they provided to Ronald.
To leave an online message for the Glymp family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Glymp family.