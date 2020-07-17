2 Timothy 4:7
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
ROGERSVILLE – Ronald Lee Collins, 69, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital.
A military honors service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Collins Family Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the military honors service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 P.M.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Collins family.