June 13, 1949 ~ June 18, 2021
HILTONS, VA - Ronald Shaffer, 72, of Hiltons, VA., passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 peacefully at home with his loving wife Laura Mae Shaffer by his side.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Monday, June 21, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home.
Services will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, June 21, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Meade officiating.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, VA with American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 providing the honors. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1:50 PM Tuesday at the cemetery for the graveside services.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Hall, Aaron Fields, Cole Mullins, Brandon Pierson, Lane Carrier and Levi Carrier.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Hal Gardner and Darrel “Teed” Gardner.
To express condolences to the Shaffer family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Shaffer family.