ROGERSVILLE - Ronald L. Woody, age 72, of Rogersville, went home to be with His Lord and Savior on November 6, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was known for his quick wit and fun approach to life. His personality and laughter brought smiles to everyone he met, especially children for he was always a child at heart. He also had a passionate heart to serve others because of his love for Jesus Christ. He enjoyed youth ministry and mission trips, cooked and served at the Manna Kitchen for many years, and volunteered at the Shepherds Center Food Bank for over 20 years. He was honored to be a member of the Gideons and participated in Bible distributions, speaking, and the Sneedville rally. He was a dedicated and powerful prayer warrior for his community and area churches. Over the years he participated in the Community Prayer Vigil, Monday Night Prayer Group, First Thursday, and National Day of Prayer. He retired from Dodge after 40 1/2 years. His co-workers were like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Virginia Woody.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video