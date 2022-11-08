ROGERSVILLE - Ronald L. Woody, age 72, of Rogersville, went home to be with His Lord and Savior on November 6, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was known for his quick wit and fun approach to life. His personality and laughter brought smiles to everyone he met, especially children for he was always a child at heart. He also had a passionate heart to serve others because of his love for Jesus Christ. He enjoyed youth ministry and mission trips, cooked and served at the Manna Kitchen for many years, and volunteered at the Shepherds Center Food Bank for over 20 years. He was honored to be a member of the Gideons and participated in Bible distributions, speaking, and the Sneedville rally. He was a dedicated and powerful prayer warrior for his community and area churches. Over the years he participated in the Community Prayer Vigil, Monday Night Prayer Group, First Thursday, and National Day of Prayer. He retired from Dodge after 40 1/2 years. His co-workers were like family to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Virginia Woody.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Forbes Woody; daughter, Megan Keen and husband, Louis of Christiana, TN; stepsons, Jesse Doty and wife, Cristin, and Daniel Doty and wife, Stephanie of Chattanooga, TN; seven grandchildren were his delight, Ronald Louis Keen, Emerson, JT, Eleanore, Cameron, Theodore, and Savannah Doty.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 pm prior to the service in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shepherds Center Food Bank, P.O. Box 207, Rogersville, TN 37857 or The Voice of Martyrs 1815 SE Bison Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Woody family.