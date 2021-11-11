HILTONS, VA - Ronald Lafayette Faust, 89, Hiltons, VA passed away, Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holston Manor, Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Will Shewey officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Holston Manor and to Amedysis Hospice Services for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shades of Grace Church in Kingsport, TN or to the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church cemetery fund in Hiltons, VA.
