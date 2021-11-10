HILTONS, VA - Ronald Lafayette Faust, 89, Hiltons, VA passed away, Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holston Manor, Kingsport, TN.
Ronald was born in Hiltons, VA on April 6, 1932, and was the son of the late Lawrence P. and Ota Theta (Bays) Faust.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He attended Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Joanne L Faust preceded him in death in 2002.
Ronald is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Allen Dougherty, Gate City, VA and Amy and J.T. Kite, Fall Branch, TN; sons and daughter-in-law, David and Elaine Faust, Kingsport, TN and Dennis Faust, Hiltons, VA; grandchildren, Lisa (Andy) Meade, Beth (Luke) Johnson, Allison (Tyler) Luster, Myra Faust, Wyatt Faust, Kyla Faust, Morgan Kite, and Maggie Kite; great grandchildren, Brett Baker, Karley Faust, Gavin Faust, Addyson Faust, Bailee Faust, Ember Faust, and Camryn Meade; brother and sister-in-law, Preston and Mary Helen Faust, Hiltons, VA; special friends, Gloria Sims, and Cecil and Betty Tester; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Will Shewey officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Holston Manor and to Amedysis Hospice Services for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shades of Grace Church in Kingsport, TN or to the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church cemetery fund in Hiltons, VA.
An online guest register is available for the Faust family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ronald L. Faust.