DUFFIELD, VA./BIG STONE GAP, VA - Our precious brother, Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick, born June 1, 1942, received his wings this morning, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:33a.m.
We loved him so very much and he will be missed always until we make that final trip and then we will be together eternally. Ronald was the sweetest person you could ever meet. He loved everyone. He never looked for the bad in people, he only saw the good. We were so blessed to have him for eighty (80) years. His heart was so soft. Many times, he gave to little children when he didn't have anything for himself, but he loved doing that. We, his siblings, loved him so much and he showed his love for us every day. His life was not easy. He fought cancer for over 15 years and now his fight is over. He was so very special. He never complained, just accepted the cross that he was given to bear. His big brother was his hero and he never failed to be so very quick with his "I love You" and we exchanged those words daily. He was also so proud of his little brother's faith and the courage he has shown with the cross that he has to bear. If It were possible to describe Ronald with one word, it would be LOVE. His love was always there for everyone to see. His fight is over now because God came with open arms to take him home and now, he is surrounded with nothing but love and there will be no pain ever again. We will miss you sweetheart and we will see you again in a while.
He was preceded in death by his loving father and mother, William R. Rasnick and Delma R. Rasnick and his grandfather and grandmother, Cleve and Glenna Sturgill and many uncles and aunts.
Family left to grieve his passing are his siblings, Joe D. Rasnick and his wife Donna, Carl H. Rasnick and Linda, Larry R. Rasnick and his wife Linda, and Mary A. Gallagher. Also, his nieces, Suzanne Gembach and Jay and their children Alaina and Alissa. Nora and David Gass and their children Parker and Hallie Beth. Kimberly Blackburn and her children Candace, Kristin, Caitlyn and Haedyn. His nephews Alvin Rasnick and Kim and their children Alex and Saylor, Bill Rasnick and Kim and their children Makenna and Braylee, Tim Rasnick and Cindy and their children Nathan and Evan Robbie Gallagher and Beverly and their child Brianna; and many very close friends.
Also, we know that his very close friend, Little Roger Ford will grieve and miss him greatly.
Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 1:30pm at Gilliam Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 1:30pm with Rev. Bud and Eddie Kilbourne, very good friends of Ronald and the family, officiating. A masonic service, by the Big Stone Gap #208, AF & AM, will be conducted just prior to funeral service.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
