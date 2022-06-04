DUFFIELD, VA./BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Our precious brother, Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick, born June 1, 1942 received his wings this morning, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:33a.m.
Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 1:30pm Monday, June 6, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 1:30pm with Rev. Bud and Eddie Kilbourne, very good friends of Ronald and the family, officiating. A masonic service, by the Big Stone Gap #208, AF & AM, will be conducted just prior to funeral service.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
