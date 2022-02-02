FALL BRANCH - Ronnie “Shorty” Conkin, 72 of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022 following a brief illness. Shorty was retired from GRC Construction and attended the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. Shorty loved spending time with his family and friends.
Shorty is preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah Conkin; two sisters, Peggy Conkin and Ann McKinley. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Eunice Trivette Conkin; sons, Rob Conkin and Kelly Conkin; granddaughter, Trinity Conkin; best friend, Dwight Hudson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Conkin family.