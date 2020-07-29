GRAY - Ronald L. Bowman, age 77, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. Born in Wise, Virginia on May 19, 1943, he was a resident of Gray for 46 years, moving to Harmony in 2016. Mr. Bowman was a US Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam with the Fourth Infantry Division and was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church. He loved his family and never met a stranger. He was always giving to anyone. Anytime you asked what he was doing, he always replied, “Just ‘trickin’ around.” He loved his “Fat Dog” Diesel and he loved to garden and be outside.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia G. Bowman, and his parents, Paskil Lester Bowman and Georgia Dixon Bowman; sisters, Cathy, Margaret and Ella Rose and brother, Don. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Cooper (Chris) and Christie Mangus; a son, Mike Bowman (Tina); sisters, Sue, Nancy and Brenda; and brothers, Carlyle and John; grandchildren, Samantha, Sierra, Dakota and Jake.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020, with a service to follow at 7:00 pm, in the chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee, with Reverend Amos Lockhart, Reverend Travis Pierson and Reverend Earl Hulse officiating. A Military graveside service by the American Legion No. 3/265 will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020, at East Tennessee Funeral Home Cemetery.
Special thanks are extended to the Staff of the VA Hospice Care Wing; his doctors, Dr. Valerie Wilson, Dr. Makindera Williams, Dr. Hardin and his Vietnam Support Group.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Ronald L. Bowman.