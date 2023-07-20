KINGSPORT - Ronald Kay Russum, age 80, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away July 19, 2023, from pancreatic cancer. He was born on October 30, 1942, in Morton, Mississippi, to John Henry Russum and Evie Wiggins Russum.
Ronald (Ron) retired from a career in banking and had previously coached high school basketball. He played basketball for Mississippi College, where he graduated in 1965, and subsequently played semi-professionally. Ron loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also was a very skilled artist and woodworker, creating numerous drawings, paintings, musical instruments, duck decoys, bird houses, and other beautiful works.
Ron was much more than his hobbies and talents. He was a friend to all and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. For many years he was an active volunteer at Kingsport’s Exchange Place and as a resident of the Crown Colony community. Most of all he was a loving and devoted husband of 50 years and served as a wonderful example to his only son. Strong and temperate with a good sense of humor are some of the many qualities of this inspiring yet simple man. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Russum; son, Ryan Russum and his wife, Marci Russum; granddaughters, Emma and Libby Russum; brother, Burdell Russum and his wife, Dionne Russum; and sister-in-law, Gerry Russum.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jimmy and Donald Russum; and sister, Kathleen Netherland.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to all the folks of Crown Colony who were such good neighbors during Ron’s difficult illness. Their continual love and support were an incredible blessing, and we are forever grateful.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Exchange Place, A Living History Farm, 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN, 37664 (phone: 423-288-6071 or www.exchangeplacetn.org