KINGSPORT - Ronald Kay Russum, age 80, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away July 19, 2023, from pancreatic cancer. He was born on October 30, 1942, in Morton, Mississippi, to John Henry Russum and Evie Wiggins Russum.

Ronald (Ron) retired from a career in banking and had previously coached high school basketball. He played basketball for Mississippi College, where he graduated in 1965, and subsequently played semi-professionally. Ron loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also was a very skilled artist and woodworker, creating numerous drawings, paintings, musical instruments, duck decoys, bird houses, and other beautiful works.

