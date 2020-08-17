Ronald Hilliard, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Pentecost Independent Free Will Baptist Church, 868 Rock Springs Drive, Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Brother Darrell Williams and Brother Eddie McAmis officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Military rights will be presented by the American Legion Post 3/265 and the Virginia National Guard.
Pallbearers will be Tim Sloniger, Jay Weaver, Keith Castle, Brian Castle, John Spanagel and Benjamin Castle.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Crawford and Bob Shupe, Lester McClain and Herb Castle.
Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines for the health and safety of each other.