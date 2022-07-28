BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald Glenn Rogers, 74, of the Jasper Community, departed this life, peacefully, and entered into his permanent Heavenly home Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tn. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”-John 3:16. Ronald was born at home in the Jasper community of Lee County, Va. November 29, 1947. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County.
He was a proud former coal miner. While the mining Experience almost certainly contributed to heath issues resulting in his death, he delighted in recalling memories of events and friends during his tenure as a miner. His favorite topic was always related to mining.
Ronald enjoyed outdoor activities. He loved driving through our mountains especially during the Fall season with the colorful foliage prevalent in our area. His most beloved activity was fishing local lakes in his boat. Other hobbies included cooking, gardening, and talking about his love for hot spices.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Manson “C.M.” Rogers and Cletice (Swinney) Rogers.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Joe Collins and brother-in-law, George Collins, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm – 7:00pm on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Russell Herron officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00pm Sunday at Glencoe Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:30pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mr. Rogers’ family.