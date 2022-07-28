BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald Glenn Rogers, 74, of the Jasper Community, departed this life, peacefully, and entered into his permanent Heavenly home Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tn. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”-John 3:16. Ronald was born at home in the Jasper community of Lee County, Va. November 29, 1947. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County.

He was a proud former coal miner. While the mining Experience almost certainly contributed to heath issues resulting in his death, he delighted in recalling memories of events and friends during his tenure as a miner. His favorite topic was always related to mining.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video