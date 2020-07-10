CHURCH HILL – Ronald Gentry, 49, went to be with his Lord and Savior, July 9, 2020 at Ballad Hawkins County Hospital.
Ronald was born on August 1, 1970 in Morristown. He was employed by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and was the former Chief of Goshen Valley Fire Department. He was also a former Captain of Church Hill Rescue Squad. Ronald was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert B. Gentry; father-in-law, J.C. Ward, grandparents, George and Neva Petty; Gray and Rubye Gentry; 1st cousin, George Morie, uncle, Jack Morie; also Grandbaby Gentry; aunt, Betty Kohrs; nephew, Bobbie Gentry.
Ronald is survived by wife of 29 years, Sherry Ward Gentry; daughter, Maranda Gentry; son, Dustin Gentry and wife Tiffany, one grandchild to be; dad, not by birth but by heart, Jack Davis; mother-in-law, Geneva Ward; several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, his Sheriff’s Department Family, Fire Department Family, and Rescue Squad Family.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Trey Meek officiating. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Fire Chief Tony Fugate will be speaking, and music will be provided by the Over Home Boys. To view the funeral service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com, click on his obituary page at 2:55 PM and the service will be beside of his picture. The burial will follow to Benton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.
A special thank you to Ballad Hawkins County E.R. for their care and comfort. Thank you to Sheriff Cassidy and staff, Chief Tony Fugate and Goshen Valley Fire Department, and Church Hill Rescue Squad.
Love you Ronnie with all my heart – Mom
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goshen Valley Fire Department or First Baptist Church Scholarship.
