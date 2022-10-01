KINGSPORT - Ronald Gary Bishop, 79, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with eye cancer earlier this year. He proudly served in the United States Marines and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Holston Defense.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Leroy Haworth, and several aunts and uncles.
Ron is survived by his mother, Marjorie “Trix” Haworth; sister, Sonja “Chic” Haworth; brother, David Haworth and wife, Freda; nephew, Christopher Haworth; niece, Kristy Woods; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his adult children, Barry Matthew Bishop and Ronda Bishop Lane and husband, Mike; and his minor children that he chose to bring into his life and raise as his own, who he loved so very much, Barry Cort Compton Bishop and Jadah Compton.
Special thanks to his good friends/neighbors Donnie and Sandy McGuire for their friendship and the care they’ve given to Ron over the last few months.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Veterans organization of your choice.