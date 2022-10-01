KINGSPORT - Ronald Gary Bishop, 79, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with eye cancer earlier this year. He proudly served in the United States Marines and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Holston Defense.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Leroy Haworth, and several aunts and uncles.

