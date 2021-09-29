ROGERSVILLE - Ronald Fred Hill, 74, Rogersville, Beech Creek Community, died Sunday morning, September 26, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following complications with COVID. Ronald was born in Midway, VA and lived in Beech Creek his entire life. He was a self-employed carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Elizabeth Taylor Hill, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and 1 granddaughter.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Mrs. Eveline Crawford Hill; daughters, Mrs. Julie Robinson and Mrs. Karen Elliott; son, Fred Junior Hill; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Marie Lowery, Blanche Light, Rexie Purkey and Sarah Jane Morelock; brother, Paul Hill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Morrison Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
