KINGSPORT - Ronald E. Miller, 82, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Ronald lived most of his life in the Kingsport.
Ronald was the son of the late John David and Stela Thompson Miller.
He was a U.S. Army veteran. He attended Pleasant View Baptist Church. Ronald was an avid hunter who traveled to Mount Ayr, Iowa every year to hunt. He was a 50 year member of the Kingsport Masonic Lodge and a past commander of the Kingsport Commandery #33 Knights Templar.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by sisters, Edith Clark, Evelyn Clark, and Elizabeth Trussell; brothers, William Miller, Lloyd Miller, and Worley Miller.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Doris Ann Sanders Miller; sister, Dorothy Sykes; brother, John “Jay” Miller; along with several special nieces and nephews.
The family of Ronald E. Miller will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1pm Wednesday, in the East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Miller family.