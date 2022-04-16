BULLS GAP - Ronald David “Ron” Grizzel, 63, of Bulls Gap, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born to the late Jimmie Gilbert and Billie Jean (Brewer) Grizzel in Kingsport.
Ron was a member of the Baptist faith. He retired as a teacher from Jefferson County School Systems after many years of dedication to his students, he also taught in the Hamblen County, Cumberland County and the Monroe County School Systems. Ron was a band director for the Walter State Community Band and also taught classes at LMU. He was also a small engine repairman being one of the first factory trained by Briggs and Stratton in the state.
Ron was a loving father, son and friend who loved his family very much. He had a passion for music and his students that was unmatched. Ron touched the lives of many children going the extra mile and spending his money on a student in need, whether the need was a new winter coat or a repair to their musical instrument.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his uncles, Jack Grizzel, Darryl Grizzel and Sidney Grizzel.
Survivors include his children, Kristopher Grizzel, Kurt Grizzel and Kyle Grizzel; former wife and best friend, Patricia Boyle Dawley; brothers, Don Grizzel and Rick Grizzel; aunts, Shirley Bishop and Betty Browder; best friend, Bill Neblett.
The Grizzel family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday April 19, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 4 pm – 8 pm. On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 a Funeral Service will take place at 1 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Christus in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Grizzel family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081