MT. CARMEL - Ronald “Dale” Richardson, age 69, of Mount Carmel, TN, peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his friends and family, on Monday, August 2, 2021. Dale was born on October 7, 1951, to the late Mack and Thelma Richardson. He was a graduate of Lynn View High School and served as a Deacon of Friendship Chapel Church of Kingsport. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served his country in the US Army. Dale also retired from truck driving after 45 years of service. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to everyone he met.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 infant siblings, and nephews, Eddie and Joe Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45+ years, Sandra Richardson; brothers, Dennis Richardson (Cyndy), David Richardson (Kathy) and Hugh Bishop (Kathy); sister, Sharon Burrell (Danny); several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Walter Johnson (Cindy), Gary Johnson and Paul Johnson (Annette); sister-in-law, Linda Thomas (Eddie); and a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Emergency Room and ICU, nurses and doctors of Holston Valley Medical Center for their care and support given to Dale.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Joe Hill and Pastor Steven Matlock officiating. Special music will be provided by “Transformed.” A private interment will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Hawkins County Color Guard performing military rites. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
