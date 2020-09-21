KINGSPORT - Ronald D. Arnold, 83, of Kingsport passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a short illness.
Ronald served in the United States Air Force and he retired from Eastman Kodak following 34 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Copas Arnold; parents, Hugh and Elva Arnold; sisters, Birdie Holder and Sue Morelock; brothers, Bob Arnold and Roy Arnold.
Those left to cherish Ronald’s memory are his daughters, Karen (Terry) Herron, Sharon (Ron) Duncan; son, Jeff (Kathy Morgan) Arnold; grandchildren, Josh (Kandi) Arnold, Mindy Hunley, Jake (Amber) Arnold, Mallory (Stephen) Hall, Adam (Shawna) Duncan, Jonah (Samantha) Arnold, Adrienne (Sean) East; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Lucy Ellis; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for all of their kind and caring nurses and personnel during this time.
Due to COVID 19, no services will be held. Mr. Arnold will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
