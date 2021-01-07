KINGSPORT - To our wonderful Kingsport friends and family;
We regret to inform you today of the passing of an incredible member of our community, Ron Miller, owner of CompuWorld Systems, known for his dedication to his church and his family and, most especially, his loving service to everyone he met.
Ron was born on March 16, 1959 in Louisiana to the late Earley M. and Rosalie Walker Miller. He grew up in Richmond, VA and attended Virginia Tech where he met his wife Cheryl at the Wesley Foundation. Ron loved to travel with his family and had a special fondness for national parks as well as for mission trips with Mafair UMC.
Ron was a wonderful husband and proud father, brother, uncle, and, most recently, grandpa. His passing leaves behind his wife Cheryl Cuskey Miller, daughters Beth Miller Ball and her husband Jonathan; Rachel Tisdale, her husband Justin, and their daughters Anna and Chloe; and Emily Miller, his brother Carl Miller and wife Debbie, his sister Chris Trent and husband George, and almost too many nieces and nephews to count.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”
Matthew 25:40
