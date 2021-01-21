On Saturday, January 16th, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital, Ronald Colen Simmons, resident of Madisonville, TN, formerly Lexington, SC, passed away at the age of 77. Ron will be sadly missed by his son, Ronald Van Simmons with his wife, Vicky, and daughter, Tanya Tillman with her husband, Joe, along with his son, Rodney Spires and daughter-in-law, Jamie Spires. He will also be missed by all his grandchildren: Summer, Faith, Sawyer Grace, Walker, Dalton, Taylor, and Tyler. Also by his sister-in-law Sharon Meador and her husband John, and sister-in-laws Tammie Taylor and Melissa Oaks. He will be forever remembered by everyone who knew him.
Ron was predeceased by his father, Van Simmons, his mother, Edna, his sister, Barbara Lefdord and her husband, James, his wife, Jacqueline Simmons, and his son, Robbie Spires.
Ron was a Godly christian man, born in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1968. He worked as a tax revenue officer for the state of South Carolina, where he retired in 2003. He loved and had a gift for singing and spent a lot of his time singing in gospel quartets. After retirement, he spent most of his time fishing, camping, attending quartet conventions, and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
Due to COVID, there will be a graveside service only, on January 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Red Bank Baptist Cemetery, 120 Community Dr., Lexington, SC 29073.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Lung Association.