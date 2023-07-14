Ronald Clayton “Ron” Caylor, Jr., a witty and astute student of the hard-knock-life who possessed a certain insatiable thirst for knowledge of all kinds, has died at age 80. His last days were spent toiling in his Jonesborough, Tennessee vineyard, surrounded by the grapevines and border collies he so lovingly cultivated.
Born in Norton, Virginia, to Ronald Clayton Caylor, Sr. and Mary Hash Caylor, he and his younger sister Marilyn Caylor Adams, grew up on wild blackberries, sunshine, and Mary Caylor’s world famous home cooking. The Caylors settled in Kingsport and after a brief employment at the Kingsport Times, Ron went off to study journalism at Hiwassee College and the University of Tennessee.
After college, Ron moved to south Florida to start his career where he helped pioneer Florida Today as its Sunday Editor, and later served as Articles Editor at the National Enquirer. Much later he went on to become editor of Jonesborough’s Herald and Tribune.
He spoke often of the fast-and-furious newsrooms and of the colleagues- turned-lifelong-friends as some of the greatest times of his life. His early journalism career birthed an innate pride in his written word, as well as scrupulousness, and a hunger for “the whole truth” that followed him throughout all the years of his life.
Ron spent nearly 35 years in South Florida, raising a family and locating every snook dock and grouper hole in existence. In 2000, he relocated to Jonesborough, TN and decided planting a vineyard would be a nice retirement project. He ended up growing much more than grapevines; he firmly planted his legacy as a East Tennessee Renaissance man right there in that fickle red clay. He grew love, friendships and memories, cultivating the land God blessed him with, turning nothing into something again and again.
A master of reinventing himself, Ron was always hungry for news and technology. Denying any idleness, he went on to add winemaker, border collie breeder, folk-guitar player, songwriter and abstract painter to his already extensive resume.
Ron leaves behind children: Ronald Clayton "Clay" Caylor, III, Omaha, Nebraska; and Eppie Caylor Schoch & husband Dr. Brett Schoch of Port St. Lucie, Florida; a sister, Marilyn Caylor Adams and brother-in-law, Thomas "Tom" E Adams, Jr. who passed before him; a nephew, Travis Stuart Adams; grandchildren Brayden, Macaiah, Saylor and Ember Schoch, Coraline Caylor, and many beloved cousins.
A unique and unforgettable man, all he ever really wanted to do was leave his mark on this world. In that, he has more than succeeded. If you spoke to him for longer than five minutes, you undoubtedly heard about his children or his grandchildren - his greatest joys and most prized accomplishments of all.
A gathering of friends and family to honor Ron’s life will be held late summer at his farm in Jonesborough, TN. The date will be posted on his Facebook page forthcoming, or Eppie and Marilyn can be contacted for more details.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family.