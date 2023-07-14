Ronald Clayton “Ron” Caylor, Jr., a witty and astute student of the hard-knock-life who possessed a certain insatiable thirst for knowledge of all kinds, has died at age 80. His last days were spent toiling in his Jonesborough, Tennessee vineyard, surrounded by the grapevines and border collies he so lovingly cultivated.

Born in Norton, Virginia, to Ronald Clayton Caylor, Sr. and Mary Hash Caylor, he and his younger sister Marilyn Caylor Adams, grew up on wild blackberries, sunshine, and Mary Caylor’s world famous home cooking. The Caylors settled in Kingsport and after a brief employment at the Kingsport Times, Ron went off to study journalism at Hiwassee College and the University of Tennessee.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you