Ronald Christian, born March 21, 1949, died June 23, 2021 after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W. F. & Ollie Mae Christian, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
Survived by sisters, Sylvia Day, Shirley Mowdy (Cecil), Jo Davis (Gary), and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Lewis Lane Central Baptist Church from 5 – 7 pm, Friday, July 2. Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Chris Christian and Chuck Grimm. Music will be provided by the Bishop Family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to assist the family with funeral expenses.