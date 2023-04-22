HOUSTON, TX - Chris Brown, 73, walks by sight today. He died in faith, entering into the Lord's rest March 24, 2023, Houston, Texas.

Chris was born Kingsport, Tennessee, December 17, 1949, to John and Loraine Brown. He attended Miller Perry ES and Holston HS, graduating in 1968. In 1972 he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS in Electrical Engineering.

