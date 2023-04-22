HOUSTON, TX - Chris Brown, 73, walks by sight today. He died in faith, entering into the Lord's rest March 24, 2023, Houston, Texas.
Chris was born Kingsport, Tennessee, December 17, 1949, to John and Loraine Brown. He attended Miller Perry ES and Holston HS, graduating in 1968. In 1972 he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS in Electrical Engineering.
Chris married June 12, 1976, June Tegreeny in Kingsport, Tennessee. A daughter, Kathleen Brown, was born in 1987. Chris worked in telecommunications, traveling to over 30 countries to install repeater towers in remote regions, connecting remote regions to the rest of the nation.
Chris loved the Appalachian Trail. He hiked that dirt/stone ribbon at various seasons, summitting both the southern and northern ends. Being an Eagle Scout started that love. His parents were avid campers. Weekends found them deep in the woods enjoying a wood fire and a hike to some vista. Another abiding interest was model railroads, with a room devoted to a lovingly assembled diorama. Chris took up scuba diving and took his PADI card with him on his trips to other continents and islands. A highlight was Belize diving with daughter Kat.
With parents and siblings, Chris attended church, hearing "social gospel" in a mainline church. After decades of spiritual wilderness, in 2020 he connected with First Colony Church of Christ (FCC) of Sugar Land, Texas. Members who interviewed him remembered Chris evoking a newly emerging desire to seek God. The pandemic, and health issues, necessitated online, regular attendance. Sunday services were not enough - Chris attended a bi-weekly online Bible study at FCC, taking many notes. He was virtual, yet making comments, asking questions at the in-person/Zoom format. Chris took FCC's new members' course, "Conversations With Christ," 2-3 times! He was hungry for historical doctrines never before presented. A men's breakfast fellowship lifted Chris' spirit, Kat reported. Chris encountered many new teachings, exclaiming, "Why wasn't I told this in Colonial Heights!?" His eager study of God's Word and weekly attendance at public worship and the hearing of God's Word evinced "a humble and contrite spirit who trembles at God's Word" (Isaiah 66:2) and a saving faith in Jesus Christ's finished work on the cross (John 19:30). Chris learned Jesus paid his sin-debt to the Father on the cross (Romans 3:23-26), securing his reconciliation with the Father (Romans 5:10). Chris' regeneration and repenting of his sins and asking Jesus to be his Lord and Savior happened only two years before he died. He called Jesus "Lord," endeavoring to follow Jesus' commands, not to merit justification with the Father, but out of love for Jesus. Chris learned God places His moral code on the consciences of all people, who are guilty ultimately, needing God's forgiveness to escape his wrath and enjoy eternal life. Chris was a beggar who found eternal food. In death he was not ashamed of Christ Jesus' gospel - food that sustains eternally in the Father's presence, with Jesus. Were he still here he might ask, "Have you met my Jesus?"
Chris was preceded in death by his father, John Harding Brown (1920-1979); mother, Lillian Loraine Linginfelter Brown (1924-1964); step-mother, Marie Heloise Long Kays Brown (1920-2005); brother, David Dillon Brown (1955-2006); step-brother, Larry Eugene Kays (1943-1983).
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Alicia Brown; former wife, June Scott Tegreeny Brown; former step-daughter, Wendy Tegrenny Martinez; sister, Lillian Jane Brown York; step-brother, Von Darryl Kays; step-sister, Pret Marie Kays Diffie.