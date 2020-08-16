Ronald Hilliard, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania, he has lived in this area most of his life. Ronald served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Pentecost Independent Free Will Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nancy Ruth Hilliard; and brother, Robert Hilliard.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Rachel Smith and husband Tim; sons, Jeffrey Hilliard and Joshua Hilliard and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Tori and Tommy Smith and Carter and Jaxyn Hilliard; sisters, Hazel Stuart, Vada Moore, and Dorothy Shaffer; brothers, Ralph and Paul Hilliard; several nieces and nephews; and special nephew and niece, Tim and Shirley Sloniger.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Pentecost Independent Free Will Baptist Church, 868 Rock Springs Drive, Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Brother Darrell Williams and Brother Eddie McAmis officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Military rights will be presented by the American Legion Post 3/265 and the Virginia National Guard.
Pallbearers will be Tim Sloniger, Jay Weaver, Keith Castle, Brian Castle, John Spanagel and Benjamin Castle.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Crawford and Bob Shupe, Lester McClain and Herb Castle.
Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines for the health and safety of each other.