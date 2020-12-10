CHURCH HILL – Ronald “Burrhead” Wells, 83, passed away on December 9, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center due to COVID-19.
Ronald was raised in Wise, VA and attended J.J. Kelly High School. His family moved to Church Hill in 1954 while he stayed in Wise to finish High School. He went on to Clemson on a football scholarship and then ESTU where he received his B. S. in math.
He ventured to CA where he lived for 40 years where he met his wife, Dena, there and married on January 26, 1980. He retired and they moved back to NC and finally settled in TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, adolescent brother Kenneth, adopted son Tony, sister and brother-in-law Shelby and Wendell Christian, brother-in-law Jim Conkin.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of almost 41 years, Dena, sisters Shirley Kiser and husband Roger, Margaret Conkin; brothers, Gary Wells and wife Dare, Michael Wells and wife Libby, Charles Wells and wife Teresea; his best buddy his Jack Russell Jake; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was a great man and had a heart of gold. He will truly be missed by many.
His wish was to be cremated with no funeral service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Cook and the hardworking nurses at Holston Valley Medical Group for their excellent care and support.
To leave an online message for the Wells family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Wells family.